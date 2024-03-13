Three women and a dog found dead in two separate apartments as suspect is shot and killed by police

LAS VEGAS — Three women and a dog were found dead in two separate apartments in Las Vegas as police say they shot and killed a potential suspect in the case who confronted them with a firearm, authorities say.

The incident began on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 3:15 p.m. when officers from the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) responded to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of E. Nelson Avenue after somebody reported shots being fired nearby which could also be heard by the dispatcher on the phone, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department detailing the incident.

Police were immediately sent to the residential complex but, as they approached the courtyard, police say they encountered a man armed with a firearm who began walking towards the responding officers.

“Officers gave him multiple verbal commands to drop the firearm, but he ignored the commands and continued to walk toward them,” NLVPD said. “Two officers then discharged their duty firearms, striking the man.”

Authorities began to check nearby apartments for any potential victims related to the initial shooting reports and subsequently found three adult females and a dog deceased in two separate apartments. Additionally, a young child was found unharmed in one of the apartments.

“Medical personnel were immediately requested, and pronounced all three women and the suspect deceased,” NLVPD said.

The names of the three women who were killed as well as the cause and manner of their deaths will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin have been notified.

It is not currently known if the suspect knew any of the victims and the investigation is still in the preliminary stages.

More information will be released when it becomes available and, at this time, detectives do not believe there are any additional suspects.

This is the first NLVPD officer-involved shooting of 2024 and, per NLVPD policy, the identity of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours.

