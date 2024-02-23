Three University of Wyoming swimmers killed in car crash

NEW YORK — Three members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team have died in a single-vehicle crash, according to the school.

The accident happened on U.S. Highway 287, about 10 miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado border Thursday afternoon, according to the University of Wyoming. Two other members of the men's swimming and diving team were injured in the crash but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash happened between Livermore and Virginia Dale, Colorado, at the intersection of Highway 287 and Red Mountain Road, according to reports from the Colorado State Patrol.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the accident, but Initial indications are that the driver swerved and the vehicle went off the road, causing it to roll multiple times.

"We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people," University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel said in a statement released by the school following the accident. "Words are insufficient to express our sadness."

The university is not releasing their names until next of kin are notified.

"My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends," University of Wyoming Director of Athletics Tom Burman said. "It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes. We have counseling services available to our student-athletes and coaches in our time of need."

The accident is currently under investigation and more details are expected to be released at a later time.

