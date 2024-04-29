Three police officers shot in Louisiana in fatal standoff with gunman: Officials

NEW YORK — Three police officers were wounded in a fatal standoff with a gunman in Louisiana on Sunday, officials said.

Kenner Police were called to the 700 block of Farm Avenue at approximately 9:45 a.m. local time after two people were shot outside of a residence, according to a statement from Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto and Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley.

The residence belonged to a family member of Michael Lathers, 31, who was wanted for an attempted murder and armed robbery that occurred earlier in the week in Kenner, officials said.

In a standoff with Lathers, three Kenner police officers were wounded and Lathers was fatally shot by a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to the statement.

"Multiple attempts were made to contact Lathers to open negotiations, but all efforts were unsuccessful," Lopinto and Conley said in the statement.

The wounded officers were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition, officials said.

Lathers was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the statement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.