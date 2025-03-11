At this point, the Steelers need Aaron Rodgers and Rodgers needs the Steelers too

A decade ago it would have been strange to think of Aaron Rodgers being available and there not being a wild rush to sign him. Just two years ago, the Jets gave up multiple picks for Rodgers and agreed to a restructured three-year, $112.5 million contract with him.

This year, the quarterback carousel has been spinning, and there aren't many great options left for Rodgers to continue his career. The good news is the one reasonable option for Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers, don't have any great options left to fill their quarterback spot.

Free agency technically hasn't even started yet — the league year starts on Wednesday, which seems strange with all the agreements in place already — but it's already late for Rodgers and the Steelers. It's probably time to figure this out.

It's not like either side has a better choice.

Aaron Rodgers needs a team

Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Sam Darnold agreed to a deal with the Seattle Seahawks to replace Smith. Daniel Jones agreed to sign with the Indianapolis Colts' backup, a gig that could turn into a starting role very quickly if Anthony Richardson struggles. The Tennessee Titans seem set on drafting Cam Ward first overall. The Cleveland Browns are stuck, but they have the second pick and could take a quarterback, and they also just traded for Kenny Pickett as a potential fallback option.

Realistically, we're down to two options for Rodgers, who is expected to be officially cut by the Jets this week. He could join the Steelers, which would satisfy his requirement of continuing his career with a good team. Pittsburgh was in the playoffs last season and made a high-profile trade for DK Metcalf last week. There's also the New York Giants, who are unlikely to compete for a playoff spot. But at least Rodgers wouldn't have to move.

There have been reports that the Steelers and Rodgers could agree to join forces soon, including one from Pro Football Talk that said it could happen as soon as Tuesday.

Rodgers hoped to join the Los Angeles Rams, via Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein, but that dried up when Matthew Stafford returned. The Steelers might have wanted someone other than a 41-year-old quarterback whose last team dumped him after a 5-12 season.

But what choice does either side have now?

Steelers need a QB

The Steelers have been chasing a receiver for a while and had the chance to land a difference maker in Metcalf. But it did seem a bit weird to invest heavily in a receiver without having a quarterback to throw it to him. They still haven't figured it out.

Justin Fields might have been an option but he agreed to join the New York Jets. Nobody seems too excited for a reunion with Russell Wilson. The Steelers saw it play out last season and it didn't get them any closer to a Super Bowl. Kirk Cousins technically isn't free, and got benched for a reason last season. No other reasonable option could be counted on to get the Steelers back to the playoffs.

Except Rodgers.

Rodgers did play well late last season as he got healthier. There could be some questions about how Rodgers might fit in Mike Tomlin's culture, but it's not like the Steelers haven't employed some divas before.

It might be a forced marriage, but that doesn't mean it would be bad. If Rodgers carries over how he played late last season and fits well with an offense that now has Metcalf and can also add another playmaker in the NFL Draft, with a strong defense leading the way, it could end up being a memorable experience.

The Steelers have one decent quarterback option left. If Rodgers wants to play for a decent team, there's only one team left for him. We can see where this is probably headed.