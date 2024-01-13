Texas, football coach Steve Sarkisian agree to 4-year contract extension

Texas and head football coach Steve Sarkisian have agreed to a four-year contract extension.

Texas announced the news on Saturday. The extension will run through the 2030 season.

Terms of the extension weren't announced. Sarkisian joined the program in 2021 on a six-year, $34.2 million deal. He just completed the third year of that contract.

"I said it when I came here three years ago, this is a dream job for me," Sarkisian said in a statement. "It's a destination job, and I'm fired up every day to be the head coach at The University of Texas. We're thrilled with what we've been able to accomplish and proud of the culture we've built and the way our players have grown — on and off the field."