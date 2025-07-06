Texas flooding timeline: How rapidly rising waters killed dozens

Heavy rain poured over parts of central Texas, dumping more than a month's worth of rain for places like San Angelo, killing at least 43 people.

Dangerous amounts of rain caused dangerous flash flooding in parts of Texas, destroying homes and cars on Independence Day.

Here's a timeline of the disaster:

Friday, July 4

Flash flooding is occurring and with a continued threat through the time period. This is mainly west of Austin and San Antonio.

A flash flood emergency was issued for Friday morning for South-central Kerr County, including Hunt – a "particularly dangerous situation" with up to 10 inches of rain having fallen and more rain still coming down at rates of up to 4 inches per hour.

Another flash flood emergency is north of San Angelo, Texas, with up to 10 inches of rain falling there already with another 3 to 4 inches of rain possible.

7 a.m.: Kerr County, Texas, begins to evacuate people near the Guadalupe River in Hunt amid major flooding caused by 6 to 7 inches of rainfall.

10 a.m.: The Kerr County Sheriff's Office confirm there have been "multiple fatalities" from "catastrophic flooding."

"The entire county is an extremely active scene. Residents are encouraged to shelter in place and not attempt travel. Those near creeks, streams, and the Guadalupe River should immediately move to higher ground," the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said.

1 p.m.: The "devastating and deadly flood" has far surpassed the flood of 1987, becoming the highest flood on record, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said at a press conference Saturday.

Officials say there have been dozens of water rescues.

"This came at night when people were asleep in bed. Please pray for our community," Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring, Jr. said during a press conference.

Camp Mystic, a girls only camp along the Guadalupe River, said it lost power, water and Wi-Fi. In a letter, the camp told parents that if they have not been personally contacted, then their daughter is accounted for.

"The highway has washed away so we are struggling to get more help," Camp Mystic said in a statement.

3 p.m.: Heavy rain remains ongoing in parts of Texas, dumping more than a month's worth of rain for places like San Angelo.

A Flash Flood Emergency remains in effect for south-central Kerr County, including Hunt -- a "particularly dangerous situation" with up to 12 inches of rain already have fallen and more rain still coming down through this evening.

Another Flash Flood Emergency for the Guadalupe River from Center Point to Sisterdale, as well as to the north for the Llano River south of Mason remains in effect as the extreme runoff from the heavy rain makes its way down the rivers.

Several major camps in the area are likely impacted by the flooding.

Just before 5 pm: Patrick said they are working to evacuate camps with some of the kids, announcing that there are around 23 campers unaccounted for at Camp Mystic.

Once rain clears, they have 10 buses ready to go and get kids to reunite them with their parents, Patrick said.

Thirteen people are confirmed dead, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.

10 p.m.: At least 24 people have been confirmed dead, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.

Around 23 to 25 campers are still unaccounted for from Camp Mystic.

Saturday, July 5

3 a.m.: A flash flood emergency has been issued by the National Weather Service for Northwestern Travis County and far eastern Burnet county around Lake Travis in south-central Texas

Flash flooding is already occurring as 3 to 7 inches of rain have fallen and the expected rainfall rate is 6 inches in an hour. Additional rates of 2 to 5 inches are also possible.

7 a.m.: This earlier Flash Flood Emergency has been expanded to include much of Burnet County and western parts of Williamson and Travis County.

