Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman to enter transfer portal

Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman is looking to continue his college football career elsewhere.

The Aggies' Week 1 starter told ESPN that he's entering the transfer portal. Weigman will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his new school and will be one of the most high-profile transfer quarterbacks ahead of the 2024 season.

"I feel like my best football is ahead of me," Weigman told ESPN. "I wasn't able to reach my full potential where I was at. I know what I'm capable of and what I can bring to a team and program."

Weigman won the starting job over Marcel Reed and suffered a shoulder injury in the Aggies’ Week 1 loss to Notre Dame. Weigman started in Week 2 against McNeese State, but missed nearly a month after that because of the injury.

He was replaced by Reed while he was out and returned on Oct. 5 against Missouri. Weigman had one of the best games of his career against the Tigers as he was 18-of-22 for 276 yards and also rushed five times for 33 yards in the Aggies’ blowout win.

Weigman made two more starts after that victory, but was replaced at halftime against LSU after he was just 6-of-18 passing for 64 yards in the first two quarters. Reed entered and sparked the offense to 31 points in the second half on the way to a 38-23 win and has retained the starting job ever since as Weigman had only seen brief playing time in a November win over New Mexico State.

A four-star recruit in the class of 2022, Weigman was the top dual-threat quarterback in his class and the No. 7 prospect in the state of Texas. He played in five games as a freshman as the Aggies dealt with significant injuries in their QB room.

Weigman entered the 2023 season as the Aggies’ starter and started the first four games. However, he left the fourth game of the season vs. Auburn with a foot injury that turned out to be season-ending and ultimately redshirted. For his career, Weigman is 219-of-365 passing for 2,694 yards and 19 TDs with seven interceptions over 15 games.