Texans S Jalen Pitre hospitalized with bruised lung after taking knee to chest in loss to Ravens

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre was hospitalized and may be kept overnight after he took a knee to the chest during their season opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Pitre, late in the first half of the Texans’ 25-9 loss to the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, was rushing in to tackle Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. As Jackson threw the ball away at the last second, Pitre jumped up to try and block the pass and collided with Jackson’s raised knee.

The hit didn’t look like much in the moment, but Jackson’s knee was clearly seen raising up and into Pitre’s chest.

This is the play Jalen Pitre got shaken up. It didn't appear like much. pic.twitter.com/YvuYTirqLZ — Jeremy Branham (@JeremyBranham) September 10, 2023

Pitre jogged off after the play, but pretty quickly doubled over before walking into the medical tent. At one point, he was apparently coughing up blood.

The Texans then ruled him out of the game, and he was taken to a local hospital for further examination. Pitre sustained a bruised lung, and may be kept overnight at the hospital for observation, according to KPRC's Aaron Wilson .

Pitre had two tackles in the loss before he went out.

It’s unclear how long Pitre will be sidelined with the injury or how severe the bruise is, though he’s likely going to miss at least a little time considering he was taken to a hospital. The Texans will host the Indianapolis Colts next week at NRG Stadium.

Pitre had 147 total tackles and five interceptions last season, his first with the Texans after they took him with the No. 37 overall pick out of Baylor in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old is in the second year of his four-year, $8.9 million rookie deal.

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud went 28-of-44 for 242 yards in the loss on Sunday. Dameon Pierce had 38 rushing yards on 11 carries, and receiver Nico Collins led the team with 80 yards on six receptions.