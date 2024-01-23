Terry Rozier trade reactions & where do the Utah Jazz go from here? | Devine Intervention

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Sarah Todd from Deseret News to talk about the Utah Jazz, but not before they react to the trade that sent Terry Rosier to the Miami Heat for Kyle Lowry and a 1st round draft pick.

Sarah explains why Cam Payne, and specifically “Cam Payne goggles”, brings her joy and encourages listeners to search out their own favorite GIFs of the Milwaukee Bucks backup PG.

Dan and Sarah then discuss this morning’s trade that sent veteran guard Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a 1st round pick. Dan describes the protections around the pick and wonders if Lowry will get bought out and where he might sign after, while Sarah talks about the very good fit of Rozier in the #HeatCulture.

We then dig into the Utah Jazz. What has caused their sudden turnaround? Why is Collin Sexton playing better basketball and what did head coach Will Hardy say about the narratives around Sexton? Is Lauri Markkanen good enough to be the #1 option for a title contender? Are the comparisons to Dirk real or overblown? And what will Danny Ainge do at the deadline, will the Jazz be buyers or sellers?

We close the show as we always do, with The Closing Five questions and recommendations from both Dan and Sarah.

