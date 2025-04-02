Teens who allegedly failed to put out cigarettes accused of causing massive South Carolina wildfire

TABLE ROCK, SC — Three teenagers are accused of causing a massive fire that ignited in a South Carolina state park after failing to extinguish cigarettes while on a hiking trail, officials said.

The teens -- Nyzaire Jah-Neiz Marsh, 19, Tristan Tyler, 18, and Isaac Wilson, 18 -- were arrested Tuesday on charges in connection with the origin of the Table Rock Fire, the South Carolina Forestry Commission said.

The teens were among several hikers who had been evacuated from Table Rock State Park in Pickens County on March 21 after first responders discovered the rapidly growing wildfire while searching for a missing hiker, the commission said.

They were questioned about the origins of the fire, and investigators "obtained evidence that they allege identified these subjects as suspects in the origin of the Table Rock State Park fire," the South Carolina Forestry Commission said.

According to the arrest warrant affidavits, "the suspects took part in smoking activities on a hiking trail at the state park and did not extinguish their cigarettes in a proper and safe manner, which officials allege led to the ignition of the Table Rock Fire," the South Carolina Forestry Commission said.

The three teens are charged with one count each of negligently allowing fire to spread to lands or property of another, a misdemeanor, the commission said. They were booked and released on $7,500 bonds. Online court records did not list any attorney information for them.

If convicted, they face up to 30 days in jail or a $200 fine.

A fourth suspect, a juvenile, was also charged with one count of the same offense and released into the custody of his parents, the commission said.

The Table Rock Fire has burned more than 13,000 acres total in South Carolina and North Carolina since igniting on March 21, the South Carolina Forestry Commission said Tuesday. It was 30% contained as of Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded from multiple states to help battle the blaze, which prompted the evacuation of more than 1,400 homes and businesses on Thursday.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a burning ban for all counties on March 21 due to the elevated wildfire risk.

The following day, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency to support the response to the Table Rock Fire.

