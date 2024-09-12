Teen shot in the face while looking for location to take homecoming pictures: Sheriff's office

MOUNTAINVIEW, Colo. — A 17-year-old was shot in the face while he was looking for a location to take homecoming pictures in Colorado, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of two trespassers on a property at around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The homeowner also called her boyfriend to report the trespassers, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find a teenager bleeding heavily from his face as his friend applied pressure to the wounds with a T-shirt. A man identified as Brent Metz, 38, was standing with the two boys, according to the sheriff's office.

The injured boy told a responding deputy that Metz shot him in the face through the windshield of his car, the sheriff's office said.

The teen told the deputy he and his friend had driven to the property to see if they could take their homecoming pictures there. The boys parked at the gate, jumped the fence and walked up to the driveway to speak to the homeowner, but it appeared no one was home, according to the sheriff's office.

The boys then walked around the property trying to find the homeowner, but were unable to, authorities said. They then walked to their car and began writing a note to the homeowner asking for permission to use the property, according to the sheriff's office.

As they wrote the note, a man they had never seen before pulled up next to them, exited the truck he was driving and fired a round through the windshield, striking the 17-year-old driver in the face, according to the sheriff's office.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office. The teen's current condition is not known.

Deputies found the weapon used in the shooting in Metz's truck, according to the sheriff's office.

Metz was arrested and transported to the sheriff's office, where he was booked into jail for first degree assault, felony managing, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment, according to the sheriff's office.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

