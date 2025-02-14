Teen rescued from 50-foot deep mine shaft in Northern California

CHINA BAR, Calif. — A 16-year-old teen was rescued from a 50-foot deep mine shaft in Northern California on Monday after the rope he was using to climb back out of the hole snapped, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The teen was saved after attempting to explore a mine shaft located in the Auburn State Recreation Area near China Bar, officials said.

At approximately 3:27 p.m. on Monday, Placer County Fire Department and Auburn City Fire Department were dispatched to a medical rescue for a "16-year-old male stuck in a vertical mine shaft approximately 50 feet deep," according to a press release.

The teenager and his friends traveled about 180 feet into the mine shaft and the side of the mountain to explore and rappelled 40 to 50 feet down using a household rope, Cal Fire said.

Upon their ascent back, the rope broke, and the victim fell about 30 feet back to the bottom of the shaft. He attempted to free climb his way back up, but "ultimately lost strength and positioned himself in a precarious ledge awaiting rescuers," officials said.

Once crews arrived on the scene, the teen's friends led rescuers to the victim. The Placer County Technical Rescue Team was able to successfully save the teen using a "lightweight, complex rope system and established air monitoring," Cal Fire said.

The victim was immediately taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

Cal Fire applauded the Placer County rescue team as they were able to "facilitate this technical rescue in a very confined and austere environment 180 feet inside of the mountain."

"The incident highlights the unique natural hazards ever present within our beautiful and rugged landscape in Placer County," Cal Fire said. "Our commitment to public safety in these diverse scenarios using highly trained special operations team is paramount in our service to the public."

The name of the rescued teenager has not yet been released.

