Team USA bests Serbia in Olympic semifinal thriller: NBA players, fans react to come-from-behind win

Nothing brings a community together like a huge win or crushing loss. Both were a possibility as the United States played Serbia in the Olympic men's basketball semifinals on Thursday and eventually won, 95–91.

The gold medal favorite looked like losing was a distinct possibility as Serbia built a 17-point lead in the first half. But Team USA mounted a significant comeback in the second half, stepping up their defensive effort and making better decisions on offense. Plenty of current and former athletes were enjoying the spectacle.

AHHHH😤😤😤😤 — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) August 8, 2024

What an amazing game! Congrats @usabasketball on advancing to the final, and to #TeamSerbia - what a performance, you should be very proud! #Paris2024 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 8, 2024

What a game!! Kudos to Serbia for an almost perfect game. #Respect. Semis where SO intense!! — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) August 8, 2024

On social media, everyone was a fan watching – athletes, fans, media – living and dying, national pride on the line with each possession.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸!!! — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) August 8, 2024

If team USA loses then I'll name my first son Nikola Bogdanovic Turner — Evan Turner (@thekidet) August 8, 2024

Two Old Men, by Francisco Goya, 1820-23, 📸 by Gregory Shamus pic.twitter.com/RTN5JpXn04 — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) August 8, 2024

Steph Curry scoring 36 points, shooting 9-for-14 on 3s, with a medal and grand expectations at stake inspired awe.

i wasn’t taking steph out 😂 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 8, 2024

😤😤😤😤😤 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 8, 2024

Team USA lives on to fight for gold after a tough battle against Serbia! Steph Curry carried US to a victory scoring 9 threes on his way to 36 points! 👏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 8, 2024

That was elite basketball!! Steph is different 😂 — M11es McBride (@deucemcb11) August 8, 2024

Fans being fans, viewers were also ready to fling blame at culprits in case of a defeat. Joel Embiid was alternately amazing with his scoring inside against Nikola Jokic, while also frustrating for consistently getting beat for rebounds late in the game.

One of the best performances of Joel Embiid's career, considering the stakes — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) August 8, 2024

Embiid has been really good today, but he's gotta get one of those boards. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) August 8, 2024

Embiid just let Serbia get three offensive rebounds in two possessions. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) August 8, 2024

Many were ready to roast Team USA coach Steve Kerr for not playing Jayson Tatum, especially when a defensive wing arguably would've helped close out on Serbia's 3-point shooting.

How many 3s does Serbia have to hit for Steve Kerr to play a lineup that switches everything? That Jayson Tatum guy could help with that. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) August 8, 2024

If only Team USA had a 6’10” two-way wing who could maybe keep up with the shooters on Serbia sitting on the bench right now pic.twitter.com/bB0g1GXe4W — Ian Inangelo (@iinangelo) August 8, 2024

Jayson Tatum is leading the NBA in playoff points, threes, free throws and wins in the 2020s.



Steve Kerr is giving him 0 minutes in an elimination game. pic.twitter.com/khOtGy6v3o — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 8, 2024

However, a win is a win. Serbia put a major scare into Team USA and its fans, but the U.S. will now play France for the gold medal on Saturday. Social media was full of afterglow after the rousing comeback. And maybe some jokes.

Nikola Jokic forced the 12 best American players to work like this to beat him. build this guy his own hall of fame — Tzippy Shmilovitz 🎗️ (@Tzipshmil) August 8, 2024