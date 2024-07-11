Team USA beats Canada but loses Kawhi, Heat vibe check & NBA Summer League preview | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On this episode of No Cap Room, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about The Matrix, Barack Obama's nickname when he's talking to NBA players, the positive effects of muscle relaxers and a whole bunch of basketball.

The guys start with FIVE OUT, where they hit on five stories from the basketball world, starting with Team USA trouncing Team Canada in an exhibition matchup in Las Vegas last night. While the rest of the league might be catching up in terms of top tier basketball talent, USA still has a distinct advantage in depth, and their bench unit showed it against Canada.

That bench unit was without Kawhi Leonard, who is no longer with Team USA amid some concerning reporting around the health of his knee. Instead, he’s going to use the offseason to get ready for the next Clippers season and his spot is being taken by Derrick White, which caused some hurt feelings with his Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown.

Cooper Flagg, the 17 year old going to Duke who is likely going to be the #1 pick in next year’s draft, was very impressive playing on the select team against Team USA. It would be one thing to do that against regular NBA players, but to have that kind of performance against all of these future Hall of Famers is a great sign for Flagg’s future.

After some free agency talk (Saddiq Bey signing with the Wizards, possible extensions coming for Jalen Brunson and Lauri Markkanen), the guys turn their attention to the Miami Heat. The Heat just lost Caleb Martin to the rival 76ers and most of the team they took to the Finals two years ago is now gone. Is this the last go around with Jimmy Butler’s Heat?

Finally, as a way to preview the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, the guys each pick a rookie that they’ll be watching and a second-year player that they’re hoping makes the leap when the games kick off tomorrow.

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts