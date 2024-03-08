TE Hunter Henry, Patriots reportedly agree to 3-year deal

A thin free agent tight end market got thinner on Friday as the New England Patriots and Hunter Henry have reportedly agreed to a three-year deal. Financial terms have yet to be disclosed.

Henry was set to become a free agent when the market opens next week.

After playing his first four NFL seasons with the San Diego Chargers, Henry will enter his fourth year with the Patriots in 2024.

The 29-year-old tight end had 42 receptions for 419 receiving yards and six touchdowns in New England last season. He's been a steady producer during his career, averaging 554 receiving yards per season and compiling 38 career touchdowns.

The Patriots' other tight ends in 2023 — Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown — are set for free agency, leaving Henry as the only player at the position currently under contract.

Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick decided against adding to the tight end room during last year's NFL Draft. He passed over the likes of Sam LaPorta, Michael Mayer, Dalton Kincaid and Luke Musgrave, all of whom who were selected between the team's first- and second-round selections.

Henry and the Patriots were reportedly "far apart" in negotiations earlier this week. But now new head coach Jerod Mayo and acting general manager Eliot Wolf have one starting spot filled.