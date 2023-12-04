Taylor Swift back to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs in 'Sunday Night Football' matchup with Packers

Taylor Swift is back.

The pop star made the trek to Lambeau Field on Sunday night to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce take on the Green Bay Packers, marking her latest in-person Chiefs game since linking up with Kelce earlier this fall.

Swift wasn’t the only celebrity at the game. Olympics gymnastics icon Simone Biles was spotted on the field ahead of the game, too. Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, is in his first season with the Packers.

Kelce and Swift have been intertwined all season, which has led to the NFL fully embracing their dating life. The Chiefs tight end first said in an August episode of his podcast that he had a crush on Swift, who then attended their Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears and actually sat in a suite at the stadium with Kelce's mom, Donna. Swift attended the Chiefs' game the next week with a number of A-list celebrity friends, too. Swift quickly became friends with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, too, and was seen doing a celebratory secret handshake with her after a touchdown in October.

Kelce flew to South America to attend one of Swift's concerts during his bye week — where she changed the lyrics to one of her songs in a subtle nod to him. The Daily Mail even reported that Swift moved into Kelce's Kansas City-area home this week, though that's not been confirmed.

Kelce's seen his social media follower count and jersey sales skyrocket since dating rumors first started, thanks to Swift's massive fan base. The Swift impact has hit Kelce even when she's not in attendance this season, too. After the Chiefs fell to the Denver Broncos in October, staff at Empower Field at Mile High started playing "Shake It Off" in a deliberate, and perfect, troll job.

Though Swift's presence doesn't guarantee a win for the Chiefs by any means, she certainly has brought added attention to Sunday night's matchup. The Chiefs are 4-0 this season when Swift is in attendance, however, and have averaged 28.5 points and more than 430 yards per game when she’s there.