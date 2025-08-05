Suspect in Tennessee quadruple killing captured after days on the run

(JACKSON, Tenn.) -- A manhunt for the suspect in the Tennessee killings of four people and the kidnapping of a baby ended Tuesday when he was taken into custody, police said.

Austin Robert Drummond, 28, was taken into custody in Jackson by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after a weeklong manhunt, according to the Jackson, Tennessee, Police Department.

Drummond, who had been considered armed and dangerous, is the prime suspect in the July 29 killings of 38-year-old Cortney Rose; Rose's children, 20-year-old Adrianna Williams and 15-year-old Braydon Williams; and Adrianna Williams' boyfriend, 21-year-old James "Michael" Wilson, according to authorities and family.

The victims were found along a road in Lake County, in northwest Tennessee, authorities said. The same day, Wilson and Williams' baby was left in a car seat in a "random individual’s front yard" in nearby Dyer County, according to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.

A motive for the killings remain under investigation.

Drummond was captured in a wooded area of Jackson just a day after police released an image of him taken Sunday by a home security camera, police said.

At the time he was taken into custody, a reward of up to $30,000 was being offered for information leading to Drummond's arrest.

Drummond is facing four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping, four counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

During the search for Drummond, police arrested four people accused of being accessories after the fact to the homicides.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.