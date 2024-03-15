National

Suspect sought after New Mexico State Police officer fatally shot on highway: Authorities

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News

ABC News (Naniyah Mcclain)

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News

NEW MEXICO — A New Mexico State Police officer was shot and killed on a highway, authorities said Friday.

A suspect in the shooting remains at-large, according to New Mexico State Police.

The shooting occurred on Interstate 40 near mile marker 32, in eastern New Mexico, according to state police.

"Scene is still active. Details are limited," New Mexico State Police said on social media. "Anyone with information is asked to call State Police."

State police released a photo of the suspect in the shooting and said he was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and jacket.

The name of the officer killed has not been released.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!