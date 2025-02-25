National

Suspect in Graceland fraud pleads guilty in connection with scheme

By Ed Griffith, Jared Kofsky, Josh Margolin, and Meredith Deliso, ABC News
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty in connection with what prosecutors called a "brazen" attempt to fraudulently put Elvis Presley's Graceland estate up for auction.

Lisa Findley pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud in U.S. District Court in Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss one count of aggravated identity theft that was previously filed against her.

When asked if she understood what she was pleading guilty to, Findley said, "yes." She did not make a statement explaining her conduct.

Prosecutors are recommending Findley receive a 57-month federal prison sentence. She is due back in court for sentencing on June 19.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

