Suspect in fatal shootings in Philadelphia suburb barricaded in New Jersey residence with hostages: Police

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An "extremely dangerous" suspect accused of killing three people, including his 13-year-old sister, in a Philadelphia suburb is barricaded with hostages at a residence in New Jersey, officials said.

The suspect -- identified as 26-year-old Andre Gordon Jr. -- was reported barricaded inside a residence in Trenton at 12:22 p.m. local time, hours after the shootings unfolded at two residences in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, police said.

All residents of the home involved in the barricade situation, as well as the residents of neighboring homes on the same side of the street, have since been evacuated without injury, Trenton Police Department Det. Lt. Lisette Rios confirmed to ABC News Saturday afternoon. Gordon is believed to be in the residence alone, Rios said.

There is a large police presence around the residence. Officers can be heard urging Gordon to surrender in footage from the scene.

Police said Gordon is believed to be armed with an AR-15-style assault rifle used in the shootings and additional weapons.

The suspect knew the victims in the shootings, which occurred Saturday morning at two homes in Levittown, a community within Falls Township, officials said.

Gordon allegedly carjacked a vehicle in Trenton before traveling to the area and "forcibly" breaking into both homes, according to Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn.

Falls Township officers were first dispatched to a residence on Viewpoint Lane at approximately 8:52 a.m., where two people had been fatally shot, police said. The victims were the suspect's 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon, and his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon, according to Schorn.

Three other family members in the house, including a minor, managed to hide and "avoid being shot by Gordon as he went through the house searching for them," Schorn told reporters during a press briefing on Saturday.

A 25-year-old woman was then shot and killed at a residence on Edgewood Lane at approximately 9:01 a.m., police said. The victim, Taylor Daniel, shared two children with the suspect, Schorn said.

Four other people were present in the home at the time, including the two children and Daniel's mother, Schorn said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries after Gordon allegedly bludgeoned her with the assault rifle, Schorn said.

Gordon is accused of then stealing a 2016 dark gray Honda CRV at gunpoint to flee back to Trenton. The carjacking occurred at approximately 9:13 a.m. in the parking lot of a Dollar General in Morrisville, police said. The operator of the vehicle was unharmed.

The Honda CRV was recovered unoccupied in Trenton at approximately 11:38 a.m., according to Falls Township police.

Schorn said she could not speak to a motive at this time or the suspect's past criminal history.

Falls Township Chief of Police Nelson Whitney said police have had "minor" contacts with Gordon in the past but "nothing that would indicate anything like this would happen."

The suspect is believed to be unhoused and has ties to the Trenton area, police said.

Schorn said they will investigate "every aspect" of how he came into possession of the firearm.

Police in Falls Township had issued a shelter-in-place warning amid the search for the suspect that has since been lifted.

A shelter-in-place advisement in nearby Middletown Township has similarly been lifted.

The Bucks County St. Patrick's Day parade scheduled for Saturday morning was canceled due to police activity, according to Pennsylvania State Sen. Steve Santarsiero.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

