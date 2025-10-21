Suspect in deadly hit-and-run at Maryland child's birthday party ID'd

(BLADENSBURG, Md.) -- A 66-year-old man has been identified by police as the alleged driver who plowed into a child's front-yard birthday party over the weekend in Bladensburg, Maryland, killing a woman and leaving 13 others injured, including eight children.

The suspect, Joseph Sunday of Washington, D.C., was arrested on Monday, according to the Bladensburg Police Department.

Sunday was charged with two counts of negligent manslaughter with a vehicle and failure to remain at the scene of an accident where a death occurred, according to the police department.

The crash unfolded around 10 p.m. on Saturday when a car traveling in reverse in a Bladensburg residential neighborhood plowed into a crowd gathered on the front lawn of a home for a child's birthday party, according to police.

The vehicle crashed into a party tent set up on the lawn, police said. The driver jumped out of the car and ran from the scene, but later surrendered to police, authorities said.

It remains under investigation what caused the driver to crash unto the party, including whether the suspect was impaired at the time of the crash, according to Bladensburg police officials.

The woman killed in the crash was identified by police as 31-year-old Ashley Hernandez Gutierrez of Washington, D.C.

Five adults and eight children, ranging in age from 1 to 17, were hospitalized with injuries, according to police. One young girl and a toddler were initially treated for critical injuries, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department.

