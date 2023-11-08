Suspect in custody in connection with murder of Detroit synagogue president

DETROIT — (DETROIT) -- A suspect is in custody in connection with the murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll, police said.

Woll was found stabbed to death outside her home on Oct. 21.

Detroit police said last month that there was no evidence to point to the crime being motivated by antisemitism.

Police did not release the suspect's name.

"The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain," Detroit Police Chief James White said in a statement.

Though the arrest "is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll's family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case," he said.

Woll had a long career in local politics and worked with several elected officials over the years, according to her LinkedIn page.

She recently served as the political director for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's re-election campaign.

"Sam was as kind a person as I've ever known," Nessel said. "She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone."

Woll also worked as a deputy district director for Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

"She did for our team as Deputy District Director what came so naturally to her: helping others & serving constituents," Slotkin said. "Separately, in politics & in the Jewish community, she dedicated her short life to building understanding across faiths, bringing light in the face of darkness."

