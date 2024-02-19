Suspect in custody in double murder at University of Colorado

NEW YORK — A suspect was taken into custody Monday in connection with a double homicide at the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs, according to police.

The two victims were found shot dead in a dorm room on Friday, police said.

The shootings appeared to be "an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university," Colorado Springs police said in a statement.

Police have not identified the suspect.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, Colorado, and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, Colorado, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Kopp was a registered student at the school while Montgomery was not currently registered, police said.

"We are in shock as we process this tragic loss of two lives," university Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet said at a news conference. "My heart is broken for the victims of today's senseless violence."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.