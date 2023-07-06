Suspect arrested after stabbing at Levi's Stadium soccer game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police in Northern California have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing another man during the Mexico-Qatar soccer game on Sunday night.

The Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and the Sacramento Police Department took the suspect -- Alejandro Garcia-Villanueva -- into custody at his home in Sacramento after a judge issued an arrest warrant on attempted murder. Garcia-Villanueva was arrested without incident, authorities said.

Police said the victim was stabbed with a knife near his upper collar bone during the Mexico-Qatar CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match on Sunday after getting into a confrontation with Garcia-Villanueva. The suspect was identified following the use of “advanced video technology” at Levi’s Stadium and “vital community input,” police said in a Facebook post.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance after receiving medical assistance from public safety personnel, according to authorities. He is recovering from his injuries, Univision reported, via San Francisco ABC station KGO-TV.

Police had identified a woman as a person of interest in connection with the incident, but she was released at the scene after authorities determined she did not commit a crime, SCPD said.

ABC News was unable to immediately locate a legal representative for Garcia-Villanueva.

Authorities also searched the suspect's residence after a judge issued a search warrant, and they "located evidence," according to their Facebook post.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, police said.

