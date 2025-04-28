Supreme Court denies Karen Read's double jeopardy appeal

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied Karen Read's petition for certiorari, and therefore will not review her case.

Read had asked the Supreme Court to intervene in her case, arguing double jeopardy after the jurors allegedly agreed on acquittal for two charges in her first trial.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, in January 2022. Prosecutors alleged Read hit O'Keefe with her vehicle and left him to die as Boston was hit with a major blizzard. Read has denied the allegations and maintained her innocence.

Testimony in Read’s retrial resumed Monday morning. The jury is currently hearing testimony from Ian Whiffin, a digital forensics examiner from Cellebrite.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

