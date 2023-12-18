National

Suns guard Bradley Beal to miss 2 weeks with ankle sprain in latest injury

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

NBA: New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns Dec 15, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after getting hurt against the New York Knicks in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports (Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Bradley Beal is sidelined again.

The three-time NBA All-Star will miss at least the next two weeks while recovering from a sprained ankle, the Phoenix Suns said Monday. He will be evaluated again in the first week of January.

Beal went down in the Suns’ 139-122 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday after he landed on Donte DiVincenzo’s foot when coming down from a shot. Beal hit the court hard and stayed down for quite some time in pain while the team’s medical staff attended to him.

Beal eventually took his free throws, but then left for the locker room and did not return. DiVincenzo was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul on the play.

Beal had six points and one assist in five minutes in that loss. He's averaged 14.7 points per game this season, though he's appeared in just six games while dealing with a back injury to start the season. Beal made his debut alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker for the first time last week after various injuries kept that Big 3 off the court together. Beal was traded to the Suns this past offseason after he spent the first 11 years of his career with the Washington Wizards.

