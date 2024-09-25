Sun's DiJonai Carrington named 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player

The WNBA announced Wednesday that DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun has won the most improved player award for the 2024 season.

From rising star to unstoppable force 🌟 DiJonai Carrington is your 2024 WNBA Kia Most Improved Player 🏆



2023: 8.3 PTS | 2.9 REB | 0.6 STL | 1.3 AST

2024: 12.7 PTS | 5.0 REB | 1.6 STL | 1.6 AST#KiaMIP | @Kia pic.twitter.com/mbArvMKmTr — WNBA (@WNBA) September 25, 2024

Carrington, 26, was drafted by the Sun in 2021. They take on the Indiana Fever in the first round of the WNBA playoffs on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET, playing to advance to the semifinals.

