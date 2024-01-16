Stormy Daniels says she's 'set to testify' in hush money trial set for March

NEW YORK — Stormy Daniels is "set to testify" in former President Donald Trump's Manhattan hush money trial set for March, the adult film actress said on the most recent episode of her podcast.

"Obviously, things have been next level crazy since I am set to testify in, at this point in time, March," Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said during an episode of her podcast, "Beyond the Norm," that was released Sunday.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment to ABC News.

Daniel's lawyer said he could not comment on her potential testimony.

"That will be their call," her attorney, Clark Brewster, told ABC News, declining to say whether his client met with prosecutors to prepare for possible testimony.

"I have no clue as to their timing, strategy, and whether they will call her as a witness," Brewster said.

Daniels' comments were first reported by CBS News.

Trump in April pleaded not guilty in New York City to a 34-count criminal indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment made to Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election. The former president has denied all wrongdoing.

Judge Juan Merchan has tentatively set a trial date of March 25, but he has signaled a willingness to move the date in order to avoid a conflict with other Trump criminal cases.

ABC News previously reported that Daniels met with prosecutors at the request of the Manhattan district attorney's office roughly two weeks before Bragg brought the case.

Trump in November dropped his effort to move his criminal prosecution over the hush money payment from state court into federal court.

