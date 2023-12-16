Steelers safety Damontae Kazee ejected for brutal hit on Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee might argue he was going for the ball on a brutal hit Saturday, but he was arguing that to himself in the locker room.

Kazee was ejected for a huge hit on Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in the second quarter. Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II led Pittman too much, putting him in a vulnerable position. Kazee met Pittman when the ball got there, and Pittman stayed down after a violent collision.

Officials gave Kazee a 15-yard penalty and ejected him.

Damontae Kazee was ejected for this hit on Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman was down for a while and his teammates came on the field and stood around him. He got up and went to the sideline under his own power, and was evaluated for a concussion.

Defensive players might argue that there was nothing else Kazee could do in that situation but let Pittman catch the ball. But it was a rough hit, and officials didn't hesitate to eject Kazee for it.