Steelers reportedly trade WR Diontae Johnson to Panthers

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
Bryce Young has a new weapon, courtesy of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers traded Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

