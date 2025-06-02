Stat fantasy football managers should consider when evaluating receivers reveals some surprises and a deep sleeper

There is no wide receiver production stat that perfectly isolates individual player performance at this position. If you're familiar with my work on Reception Perception, you know that this is one of the core tenets of my analysis, which is why I set out to chart the position in such depth.

Much of the fantasy community presents yards per route run as a flawless stat, and while it’s not that, it’s objectively an excellent metric that, in my view, helps point us in the right direction with players. That’s especially true for positive performers and whenever we can keep the context of the pairing quarterback and offensive ecosystem in mind.

With that, here we will look at the top-performing wide receivers in yards per route vs. man coverage from TruMedia’s database among players who ran at least 275 routes last season.

1. A.J. Brown 4.31

A.J. Brown leads this list with an outrageous result, clearing 4.0. He saw man coverage on 111 routes, so this wasn’t a small sample-size fluke. Brown wasn’t an elite fantasy performer last season (WR13 in per-game scoring) but this helps demonstrate he’s still a Tier 1 real-life wide receiver. Brown has been one of the best man-beating wideouts since he entered the league and Jalen Hurts is at his best working against those coverages, particularly deep and outside the numbers. If more volume ever went Brown’s way — that’s tricky to project given the Eagles' run game, good defense and the presence of DeVonta Smith — he could still be the most productive player in the sport.

2. Puka Nacua 3.85

The Rams star wide receiver went ballistic when he was on the field last season and was hyper-targeted by Matthew Stafford. Puka Nacua was targeted on 45% of his routes against man coverage in the regular season last season, the only wideout over 39%. This stat isn’t the only reason, but there’s no doubt Nacua took a massive leap in Year 2 from what was already an ultra-productive rookie campaign. He’s justifiably a first-round selection in early drafts.

3. Nico Collins 3.75

Any remaining stragglers not ranking Nico Collins as an elite-tier NFL wide receiver need to go ahead and give up that fight. He’s a top-five player at the position with a do-it-all skill set and thrives at the X-receiver position. Collins was a top-seven scorer at the position in fantasy points per game and it’s wild to think there is even more upside there, given how dominant he is in all phases. A better scheme, one that includes improved pass protection plans and greater interposition versatility, will be key to unlocking that potential.

4. CeeDee Lamb 3.52

CeeDee Lamb is one of the most fun wideouts in the league because he can dominate at all three receiver positions but becomes truly weaponized by lining up in the slot. This stat helps show his ability as a non-slot merchant. In fact, he led all wide receivers with 5.29 yards per route run against man coverage when lined up out wide. Anything you ask of Lamb, he can get it done. He’s in line for a monster campaign as long as Dak Prescott stays healthy.

5. Adam Thielen 3.02

I’d wager that this is our first surprise name on the list. Adam Thielen is still performing at a high level at 34 years old. He was highly productive against man coverage, especially from the inside. Despite not playing a full season, Thielen’s 229 yards against man coverage when lined up in the slot were the fourth-most in the league last year. Despite the presence of several intriguing young wide receivers in Carolina, Thielen’s reliability is critical for Bryce Young.

6. Ladd McConkey 3.01

Ladd McConkey was the best rookie wide receiver on film last season, and this stat helps back that up. McConkey is a devastating route runner who can win from all levels and obliterate man and press coverage. In addition to precise route running, he’s excellent in contested catch situations and is an explosive tackle-breaker with the ball in his hands. He has all of the skills you look for in a No. 1 wide receiver and is well worth his WR11 early fantasy ADP.

7. Calvin Ridley 2.99

The fact that Calvin Ridley was as productive overall but especially against man coverage as he was in a disastrous 2024 Titans offense is nothing short of a miracle. While he disappointed fantasy managers in 2023, Ridley is still a quality NFL wide receiver and he’s now paired with the first overall pick in the draft. If Cam Ward is as good as advertised and the Titans' offensive line rebuild from the offseason works out, Ridley is going to outproduce many of the names currently going ahead of him in fantasy drafts simply because they are younger.

8. Jalen Coker 2.97

I'd love to know how many people expected not just one but two Panthers wide receivers to inhabit this list before they clicked into the article. Bonus points if you guessed the second would be the UDFA rookie, not their first-round pick. Jalen Coker was awesome after getting playing time for the Panthers following injuries early in the season. Coker gets open, especially on in-breakers, and is a rugged player on tight coverage targets. Before you think he's merely a big-slot backup for Thielen, note that Coker averaged 3.27 yards per route run vs. man coverage when lined up outside as a rookie. It was a small sample of only 26 routes, but it ranked fifth league-wide. If pressed for my favorite deep sleeper wide receiver in the league, Coker would be my pick. We should also give some flowers to Bryce Young, who is a big reason for multiple receivers being on the list. He ranked seventh overall in EPA per dropback vs. man coverage and averaged 10.9 yards per attempt when throwing against man coverage to the slot.

9. George Pickens 2.94

George Pickens has his flaws but he’s always been a dangerous receiver against iso man coverage on the outside. He made this list despite averaging just 2.3 yards after the catch per reception against man coverage, showing that he did most of his damage down the field. That is precisely what this Cowboys offense needed from their X-receiver position over the last two seasons. Pickens pairing up with CeeDee Lamb will give the Cowboys a dynamic duo when they're on the field together. While Pickens may not consistently see high-target games, when he hits, he will hit big in the box score.

10. Drake London 2.93

Drake London is a top-10 real-life NFL wide receiver. The new Falcons coaching staff got the most out of him by lining him up in the slot on almost 40% of his snaps and peppering him with layup targets on in-breaking routes. That was a change from how London was deployed as a static X-receiver in Arthur Smith’s offense and helped maximize his fluid ability to separate. However, as shown here, he can still line up outside and win against man coverage on big-boy routes. I have no hesitation ranking London as a WR1 in fantasy this season and if Michael Penix Jr. turns into a league-average starter, he can push for a top-five finish. Their connection on downfield out-breaking routes was extremely promising late last season.

Close contenders at over 2.6

Mike Evans (2.91) is still getting it down deep into his career and has shown no signs of decline as a superstar X-receiver.

It should shock no one that Justin Jefferson (2.84) finished as highly as he did against man coverage.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2.77) was the most productive receiver against man coverage in the second-half of the season, which should help ease any worries about him running more outside routes in Year 3.

I thought Courtland Sutton (2.75) was slipping below a league average X-receiver at times from 2021 to 2022 but he’s shown that’s not true after a dynamic campaign in 2024.

Davante Adams (2.69) gives the Los Angeles Rams another man-beating option, which is a big upgrade over their non Puka Nacua receivers from last season.