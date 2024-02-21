Spurs C Victor Wembanyama becomes newest ambassador for Louis Vuitton

Victor Wembanyama put the finishing touches on a memorable debut All-Star Weekend.

After playing in the Rising Stars Challenge and helping NBA commissioner Adam Silver unveil NB-AI at NBA All-Star Tech Summit, the Spurs center revealed that he's the newest ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Wembanyama told GQ Magazine on Tuesday.

A native Parisian was living up to his billing, averaging 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 blocks in 49 games and playing on an international platform, it made too much sense for Louis Vuitton, too.

“To me, it's the best,” Wembanyama said Wednesday. “It's the best partner I can think of.”

The legendary fashion house and Wembanyama began their relationship more than a year ago, when the teenager was playing for team Metropolitans 92 (Paris). LV was familiar with the projected No. 1-overall pick, and Wembanyama clearly knew about the 170-year-old, Paris-based institution.

“I wanted a meaningful partnership,” Wembanyama said. “To me it made a lot of sense to partner with LV—you know, French excellence. The expertise is something that I feel very much attracted to.

“I mean, back in the day, I couldn't even imagine partnering with LV one day. It would've been crazy. I don't even know about other countries, but in France it's huge. It's the biggest brand for young people. It was just in everyone's heads growing up, especially with what Virgil Abloh did.”

It also didn't hurt that Wembanyama had a chance to observe Pharrell Williams' debut collections at the company since taking over as LV's new creative director of men's wear a year ago.

“I've been watching the collections, the events, and there's always stuff that sticks out to me,” Wembanyama said. “I mean, I really love the puffer jacket with all the little squares. I love this one, so I actually got to get this one.”

So Wembanyama hired LV for the most high-profile event of his young career — the 2023 NBA Draft.

And the look was well received, which further deepened the two sides to work together and cement this partnership.

“Over the years there's been plenty of different styles and some that are really, really outdated now in the league,” Wembanyama said. “I mean, I remember LeBron's draft suit was so baggy. It was cool back then, but now it is just funny. ...

“I think it was well worth it, because it's definitely the best suit of this year's draft, and also the past years, in my opinion. It was just beautiful. And now it's all coming together.”