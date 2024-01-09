Special Counsel Jack Smith targeted with swatting call in late December: Sources

NEW YORK — Special Counsel Jack Smith was targeted with a swatting call at his Maryland home on Christmas Day, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Montgomery County Police quickly engaged with the U.S. Marshals and determined there was no threat to Smith, sources said.

The U.S. Marshals and the Special Counsel's office declined to comment.

Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate election interference and mishandling of classified documents.

Smith charged former President Donald Trump with mishandling classified documents in Florida. The former president has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In recent weeks state and federal officials have been the target of swatting incidents around the country, according to statements from their offices.

Smith isn't the only federal official to have been targeted by a swatting incident in recent weeks.

The judge overseeing Trump's federal election interference case, Tanya Chutkan, was the victim of swatting Sunday night at her Washington, D.C., home, law enforcement sources told ABC News Monday.

The Washington, DC Metropolitain Police Department said in a statement they responded to a house in the District around 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting that hadn't taken place.

The situation was quickly contained and there was no further incident, law enforcement sources said.

U.S. Marshals, which protect federal judges, did not comment.

