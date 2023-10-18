Speaker of the House race: Here's what happens next

Right-wing firebrand Jim Jordan failed for the second straight day Wednesday to win a vote to become Speaker of the House, bringing the Republican Party to yet another crossroads.

Jordan's attempts to use public pressure from right-wing media has so far backfired, apparently stiffening the resolve of Republicans to oppose him. "Intimidation and threats will not change my position," said Rep. Kay Granger , a Texas Republican, who was one of the anti-Jordan holdouts.

Another Republican who voted against Jordan also alluded to attempts by Jordan allies to strong arm her into supporting him. "I was a helicopter pilot in the United States Navy… threats and intimidation tactics will not change my principles and values," said Rep. Jen Kiggans , a Virginia Republican.

Jordan needed at least 217 votes, but got only 199. That marked a step backward from the first vote on Tuesday, when Jordan got 200 votes .

It has been fifteen days since eight Republicans, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, worked with 208 Democrats to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his position. The ensuing two weeks have been a high-water mark of Republican dysfunction.

The House of Representatives remains paralyzed as deadlines approach on providing funding for Israel in its war with Hamas, for Ukraine to defend itself from Russia, and to avoid a government shutdown in a few weeks.

Here’s what might happen next.

Jordan could try again

Jordan indicated Wednesday afternoon that he will continue to hold votes to try to persevere his way to the speakership, as McCarthy did in January. McCarthy went through 15 rounds of voting before finally winning the leadership position.

McCarthy told reporters he thought Jordan should do this, dismissing the notion that Jordan should drop out. “Not at all,” McCarthy said when asked if Jordan should give up. “You said this exact same thing to me, and we were able to put it together.”

“I would take the time right now to talk and listen to members,” McCarthy said of Jordan.

McCarthy also lost ground over the first several rounds of voting in January, though he never dipped below 200 votes. It took four days of voting before McCarthy finally prevailed late on the night of Friday, January 6.

"I think you should give Jim Jordan the same timeframe I was able to get," McCarthy said, according to a Politico reporter .

Some Republicans said Jordan would lose even more votes on a third ballot.

A temporary speaker?

Others say that Rep. Patrick McHenry, who was named by McCarthy as temporary speaker upon his ouster, should be given temporary powers to function as acting speaker until the GOP can agree on a consensus pick.

Jordan “doesn’t have the votes,” Rep. Mike Lawler, a New York Republican, told CNN. “The American people sent us here to govern ... to focus on the issues that matter to them, from spending to the border to the international crises ... in Israel and Ukraine.”

“It's imperative that we empower Patrick McHenry to serve at least for the time being in that speaker role so he can get the house moving again on critical issues,” Lawler said.

A new face, or maybe an old face?

It’s possible someone who has not yet run for speaker could emerge as a face to unite the GOP and provide a fresh start. It could be one of the existing deputies to McCarthy, such as Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, or Rep. Kevin Hern of Minnesota. Or it could be someone who has not yet been in leadership.

On the other hand, the House GOP could decide it has caused itself enough needless pain and suffering, and repent, going back to McCarthy. McCarthy allies are, in fact, privately mentioning this possibility to reporters, even as McCarthy publicly dismisses the notion.