South, Midwest and Northeast brace for yet another storm

NEW YORK — A winter storm has left tornado damage along the Gulf Coast and piles of snow in the Plains and the Midwest -- and residents are now preparing for a new storm moving in this weekend.

This latest storm has dropped over 11 inches of snow in Iowa, 10 inches in Illinois and 7.5 inches in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On the southern end of the storm, at least two tornadoes were reported in Alabama and Mississippi on Wednesday as winds gusted near 60 mph.

Next, the atmospheric river that's currently pounding California with rain will move across the country on Friday and this weekend.

The storm will bring heavy snow on Friday to the Rocky Mountains, where winter storm warnings and watches have been issued.

By Saturday, this storm will bring another round of severe weather to the Gulf Coast, with more damaging winds and tornadoes possible.

The storm will also bring more snow, ice and rain to the Midwest and the Northeast on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.