Snowstorm hitting Denver metro area could be biggest in three years

NEW YORK — A major storm bringing heavy snow to the Rockies could be the Denver metro area's biggest snowstorm in three years.

The worst of the storm will hit on Thursday. All Denver Public Schools are closed for the day.

The forecast is calling for 5 to 9 inches of snow for the Denver metro area, where a winter storm warning is in effect through early Friday.

If Denver gets more than 9 inches of snow, this would mark the biggest snowstorm in three years.

Up to 2 feet of snow is possible west of Denver and close to 4 feet of snow is possible in the highest elevations.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.