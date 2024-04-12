SMU suspends CB Teddy Knox as he faces felony charges from multi-vehicle crash involving Chiefs' Rashee Rice

Southern Methodist University cornerback Theodore “Teddy” Knox has been suspended from the team following his connection to a multi-vehicle collision in Dallas last month, according to multiple reports on Thursday. The accident, which left multiple people injured, also involved Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Rice reportedly turned himself in to police Thursday evening. He and Knox face the same eight felony charges, including six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault.

Knox was driving one of two cars involved in the six-vehicle crash on March 30, WFAA reported Thursday, citing the police. Both vehicles were reportedly listed under Rice's name. The 21-year-old was seen with Rice in dashcam footage as passengers exited both cars and fled the scene before authorities arrived. At least two people were hospitalized with injuries from the collision.

Southern Methodist University issued a statement regarding Knox's suspension, which was shared via social media by NFL Network's Clayton Holloway.

"SMU has been notified by Dallas Police of an arrest warrant for Theodore 'Teddy' Knox, a student-athlete on the Mustang football team. Knox has been suspended from the team," the program wrote. "SMU takes these allegations seriously. Federal student privacy laws prevent the University from discussing details involving student disciplinary proceedings."

The Chiefs have yet to announce any disciplinary action against Rice.

Rice was behind the wheel of a rented Lamborghini SUV, while Knox allegedly drove a Corvette leased by Rice, according to WFAA. Police reportedly believe the two cars were racing on the U.S. 75 highway, allegedly causing the multi-vehicle collision. The were four passengers between both of the cars listed under Rice's name, and they are not being charged for any involvement in the collision, per police.

Around 11 grams of marijuana was reportedly found in both vehicles, along with credit cards, a diamond chain, a check for over $16,000 and the Chiefs’ playbook. No possession charges were filed against Rice, Knox, or any of the passengers.

Knox was ranked by ESPN as the top wide receiver in his class coming out of The Woodlands High School outside of Houston. The college junior is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to his Mustangs roster profile.

After transferring to SMU from Mississippi State in 2022, Knox caught four passes for three yards and four tackles across 12 games played during his freshman year with the Mustangs. He was a sophomore last season, playing in 11 games, which saw him record four tackles as a special teams player.