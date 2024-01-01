Sluggish Chiefs rally past Bengals to clinch 8th straight AFC West title

The Kansas City Chiefs have averted disaster.

Despite another sluggish Sunday, they rallied for a 25-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The win didn't do much to quell concerns about a tepid offense that anchored Kansas City through a 2-4 stretch following their Week 10 bye. But it did secure the AFC West title, avoiding a Week 18 scenario that could have seen them eliminated from the postseason.

The Chiefs got off to a strong start with a 75-yard opening drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Isaiah Pacheco. They wouldn't find the end zone from there.

After the Bengals answered with a touchdown to tie the game, the Chiefs turned the ball over with a fumble on their next possession. The Bengals then took a 17-17 lead that the the Chiefs cut to 17-13 at halftime. From there, kicker Harrison Butker and the Kansas City defense did the bulk of the work.

Butker successfully kicked four second-half field goals to extend a personal 18-0 scoring run over the Bengals as Kansas City shut Cincinnati out in the second half.

The Bengals had a chance to tie the game after Butker's sixth field goal extended Kansas City's lead to 25-17. They converted a fourth-and-18 after Justin Reid sack of Jake Browning at the Cincinnati 38-yard line. But Chiefs defenders sacked Browning two more times to force a fourth-and-27 that the Bengals would not convert.

The stop allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock and clinch an eighth consecutive AFC West title.