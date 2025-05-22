National

Shooting reported at CIA headquarters in Virginia

By Jack Date and Luke Barr, ABC News
A person shot outside CIA Headquarters in Mclean Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)
MCLEAN, Va. — A non-fatal shooting was reported outside CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, Thursday morning, the Fairfax Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4:00 a.m., a police spokesperson said.

"The main gate is currently closed, employees should seek alternative routes," a CIA spokesperson said. "Additional details will be made available as appropriate."

Fairfax police said officers are in the area to direct traffic while the CIA conducts their investigation. There are no road closures at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

