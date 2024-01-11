National

Shohei Ohtani's dog, Decoy, receives replica visa from U.S. Embassay

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani smiles before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) (Kyusung Gong/AP)

Shohei Ohtani received a surprise gift when he visited the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.

When the two-time American League MVP met with Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, he was presented with a replica visa for his dog, Dekopin, or his American nickname, Decoy. Dekopin means to flick someone's forehead in Japanese.

"Thrilled to meet trailblazing two-time MLB MVP Ohtani-san again," Emanuel posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Maybe next time I'll be fortunate enough to meet his MVPup, Decoy."

The issue date for the visa was Jan. 9, but Emanuel posted the gift on Thursday.

Decoy was all over the news after Ohtani brought him along for his MVP acceptance in November. The pitcher wouldn't reveal his dog's name immediately, which caused some to speculate that his dog was named after a team Ohtani was considering.

In December, Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700-million contract to join the Los Angeles Dodgers.

