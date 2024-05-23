Shohei Ohtani reportedly buys $7.85 million Los Angeles mansion from Adam Carolla

Shohei Ohtani has a new home base in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The two-time MVP purchased a $7.85 million mansion in the city of La Cañada Flintridge, according to the Los Angeles Times. The five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home is reportedly 13 miles and a 20-minute commute from Dodger Stadium, which is acceptable by Los Angeles standards.

The seller of the house is reportedly radio personality Adam Carolla, who initially listed it at $8.99 million last summer while divorcing his wife, Lynette Paradise. He provided a quick run-through for the house with Mansion Global, which also has pictures of Ohtani's new home:

"It has a nice balance between being a modern architectural home and having a family vibe as well," said Carolla. The house has two fireplaces, a home theater, a gym and a sauna, Owens said. The roughly 1-acre property, filled with mature oak trees, has an outdoor kitchen and infinity pool. There is also an outdoor sports court and a four-car garage.

"I liked just watching the kids and their friends use the hell out of it, using the swimming pool and watching movies," Carolla said.

The 7,237-square foot house was built in 2013 and indeed features no shortage of amenities, including a home theater, pool, sauna and outdoor basketball court. The latter feature is likely a plus for Ohtani, whose wife, Mamiko Tanaka, is a former professional basketball player.

It has been an eventful several months for Ohtani, to say the least. The good: his new wife, his new home, a torrid start with his new team and, of course, that $700 million contract. He will only receive $2 million annually for the lifetime of the contract due to his unprecedented deferrals, but his considerable endorsement revenue gives him more than enough funds to afford a mansion in a pricey neighborhood.

The bad is, unfortunately, quite well known. Ohtani was the victim of an alleged $17 million theft by his former interpreter and good friend Ippei Mizuhara, who has agreed to two felony charges of bank fraud and subscribing to a false tax return and faces up to 30 years in prison.

Despite that distraction, Ohtani is still playing like an MVP candidate. He won't be able to pitch again until next season, but he's hitting .356/.425/.655 with 13 home runs in 49 games so far this season. His 1.080 OPS leads all of MLB entering Wednesday.