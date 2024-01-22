National

Shirtless Jason Kelce cheers on Travis, Chiefs with Taylor Swift after taking pregame shot with Bills Mafia

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Jason Kelce reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs score against the Buffalo Bills during the first half for the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Jason Kelce was in Buffalo to support his brother Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs.

But he didn't gonna turn down a good time with the Buffalo Bills faithful. Kelce partied with Bills fans pregame, than let loose in a suite with Taylor Swift as his brother's Chiefs won a 27-24 thriller to advance to the AFC championship game.

The Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro showed up early to the divisional-round showdown, then made his way to one of the many Bills tailgates, where he was offered to take a shot out of a bowling ball.

Kelce obliged.

Everyone was happy. Kelce traded high-fives with Buffalo fans, who screamed his name and cheered on his revelry. What a scene.

But fear not, fans of the Kelce brothers. Jason hadn't turned on Travis. He wasn't there to support the Bills on the field. He was later seen at Highmark Stadium next to Taylor Swift while sporting Chiefs colors. His allegiance Sunday was clearly with his brother.

When Travis scored a second-quarter touchdown, Jason howled in delight outside the open window of the box. He did with a beer and without a shirt. The temperature in Buffalo was 21 degrees at the time.

He then jumped out the window to the stands revel among the Bills fans. Most did not appear to appreciate his presence.

At this point, Swift was nowhere to be seen.

Jason continued to remain shirtless and drink beers during Travis' second touchdown catch that gave the Chiefs a 20-17 lead in the third quarter. This time, he ceded to foreground to Swift.

For Eagles fans, none of this is particularly palatable. Instead of playing in a divisional-round playoff game with Philadelphia, Jason was watching one from a luxury box after the Eagles were eliminated from the postseason in the wild-card round.

They certainly don't like seeing Jason wearing the colors of the Chiefs team that vanquished them in last season's Super Bowl. But family comes first, and Jason came through for his brother on Sunday. And he had a good time along the way.

