'She called for help and we failed': Sheriff asks forgiveness for Sonya Massey shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The sheriff for Illinois' Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, which employed the former deputy who shot and killed Sonya Massey in her home earlier this month after she called 911 to report a possible intruder, said during public comments Monday night that they had "failed" her.

“Sonya Massey – I speak her name and I'll never forget it,” Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said during a “Community Healing & Listening Session” Monday night at Union Baptist Church in Springfield. “She called for help and we failed. That's all she did: call for help."

"I'm going to say something right now I've never said in my career before: we failed," Campbell continued. "We did not do our jobs. We failed Sonya. We failed Sonya’s family and friends. We failed the community. I stand here today before you with arms wide open to ask for forgiveness.”

Sean Grayson, the now-former deputy who fatally shot Sonya Massey in her Illinois home July 6 while responding to her 911 call, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct in Massey’s death, and remains in custody.

Many attending Monday's gathering applauded Campbell’s comments, but some expressed fear and outrage concerning law enforcement and community relations in the area.

“I live alone, and even though I already preferred not to call the police, I'm definitely not calling the police now,” Sierra Helmer, a Springfield resident, said Monday. “If I do need help, I should be able to call the police. Police officers are meant to protect and serve, but here in Springfield, apparently, and shown on camera, they harassed and unfortunately kill. Sonya’s tragic death has sparked an outrage in me as a single Black woman who was raised by a Black woman and having many other Black women raise me.”

Helmer’s comments also were met with applause and some cheers from community members.

“I asked Ms. Massey and her family for forgiveness,” Campbell said. “I offer up no excuses. What I do is offer our attempt to do better, to be better."

"We will probably never know why he did what he did," Campbell continued, referring to Grayson, "but I'm committed to providing the best service we can to all of you.”

Campbell also said Monday night that he will not resign his position.

“I cannot step down,” he said. “I will not abandon the sheriff's office at its most critical moment. That will solve nothing. The incident will remain.”

Grayson, 30, and a second, unnamed deputy responded to Massey's 911 call on July 6 reporting a possible intruder at her Springfield home.

Body camera footage released last week and reviewed by ABC News shows Massey, who was unarmed, telling the two responding deputies, "Please, don't hurt me" once she answered their knocks on her door.

Grayson responded, "I don't want to hurt you, you called us."

Later in the video, while inside Massey's home as she searches for her ID, Grayson points to a pot of boiling water on her stove and says, "We don't need a fire while we're in here."

Massey then pours the water into the sink and tells the deputy, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus."

Grayson then shouts at Massey and threatens to shoot her, the video shows, and Massey apologizes and ducks down behind a counter, covering her face with what appears to be a red oven mitt. She briefly rises, at which time Grayson shoots her three times in the face, the footage shows.

The footage is from the point of view of Grayson's partner, because Grayson did not turn on his own body camera until after the shooting, according to court documents.

A review by Illinois State Police found Grayson was not justified in his use of deadly force. He was fired from his position with the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office on July 17, the same day the charges were filed against him.

Massey family attorney Ben Crump has said the U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the shooting. However, Chicago ABC station WLS reported last week that the Justice Department told them in a statement that it "is aware of and assessing the circumstances surrounding the tragic officer-involved death of Ms. Sonya Massey and extends condolences to her family and loved ones."

Grayson himself has a history of problematic behavior. Prior to his time in public law enforcement, he was discharged from the U.S. Army for unspecified "misconduct (serious offense)," according to documents obtained by ABC News.

ABC News also learned that Grayson was charged with two DUI offenses in Macoupin County, Illinois, in August 2015 and July 2016, according to court documents.

James Wilburn, Massey’s father, criticized Sheriff Campbell for his role in Grayson’s employment and called for Campbell to resign at a press conference last week.

“The sheriff here is an embarrassment,” Wilburn said. “[Grayson] should have never had a badge. And he should have never had a gun. He should have never been given the opportunity to kill my child.”

ABC News' Sabina Ghebremedhin and Dhanika Pineda contributed to this report.

