Several 4th of July celebrations canceled in Los Angeles over fears of ICE raids

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Several Fourth of July celebrations have been canceled in Los Angeles over fears of raids by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to local officials and event organizers.

In early June, ICE agents carried out a series of immigration sweeps across Southern California, sparking protests in Los Angeles that spread nationwide as the raids impacted other parts of the country.

The threat of continued ICE raids has continued, prompting some officials and organizers to express concern over the welfare of revelers congregating in large celebratory gatherings.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation said it postponed the East Los Angeles Rockin' 4th of July celebration -- as well as the Summer Movies and Concert in the Parks series that takes place at Schabarum Park -- due to potential ICE raids.

"Out of caution, and in response to recent ICE enforcement activity impacting our communities, we are prioritizing safety and well-being of our residents, visitors, and staff," the parks department wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

Organizers for the Gloria Molina Grand Park Summer Block Party in Los Angeles County wrote on an Instagram post that the event is being postponed out of "an abundance of caution."

"We know this is disappointing news," organizers said. "We were so looking forward to celebrating with all of you at #TheParkforEveryone. Please know that your safety is our absolute first priority."

The party was scheduled to take place Friday afternoon through the nighttime fireworks show.

Postponements and cancellations also occurred in the Bell Gardens and Cudahy, which are predominately Hispanic communities, ABC Los Angeles station KABC reported.

In addition, the El Sereno Bicentennial Committee canceled its 66th Annual Independence Day Parade after several entries were withdrawn leading up to the holiday, organizers announced on June 20. The is typically filled with local groups, schools, organizations and performers as well as classic cars and motorcycle stunt shows on Route 66.

"The people who participate in the parade are some of the most patriotic people you would meet," parade organizers said in a statement. "Our community has always been a melting pot of many cultures and beliefs. It is what has given our town its strength and resiliency."

Independence Day celebrations at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, however, are expected to continue -- but this year with a drone show, rather than fireworks.

But events in public spaces feel "dangerous" for many residents, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado, who oversees District 14, told KABC.

"This is not the time to host large public gatherings because people are afraid," Jurado said. "For Fourth of July and Independence, it rings hollow for a lot of our constituents here."

Elsewhere throughout the country, security protocols were ramping up ahead of the holiday. The New York City Police Department is expected to deploy hundreds of officers and impose closures on roads, bridges and train routes due to a heightened threat environment, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced Wednesday.

Lone wolf actors are anticipated to be the biggest threat to 4th of July festivities in major cities like New York and San Francisco, multiple federal law enforcement agencies warned.

