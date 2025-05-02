Seven killed in crash between van, pickup truck near Yellowstone National Park

(HENRY'S LAKE, Idaho) --Seven people were killed in a fiery crash between a van and a pickup truck on an eastern Idaho highway near Yellowstone National Park, officials said.

The Mercedes passenger van -- which was operating as a tour vehicle -- collided with the Dodge Ram pickup around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry's Lake, the Idaho State Police said. The van was traveling eastbound, toward Yellowstone National Park, while the truck was traveling westbound, police said.

Fourteen people were in the van and one was in the pickup. Six people in the van -- all foreign nationals -- and the truck driver died in the crash, police said.

The truck driver was identified by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office as 25-year-old Isaih Moreno of Humble, Texas, police said.

The names of the victims in the van will be released by the coroner once their families are notified, police said.

"Due to the complexity of the incident, the identification of all individuals involved and notification of their next of kin will take time," Idaho State Police said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Local resident Roger Merrill said he was driving home when he came upon the crash site just a few minutes after the accident apparently occurred.

"It had appeared they had maybe hit head-on -- catastrophic damage to both" vehicles, Merrill told ABC News.

"Good Samaritans had already come out to help. There were several other pickup trucks alongside the road that were assisting," he said.

"The fire did not start immediately -- there was no fire present for probably 10 to 15 minutes after I arrived. And I observed what appeared to be steam coming from the pickup," he said. "About that time, the first responder showed up, a member of the sheriff's department. I could see they were trying to put the fire out under the truck with a fire extinguisher, but the flames quickly spread and engulfed both vehicles within minutes."

All occupants involved in the crash were transported to hospitals, including three flown by air ambulance. The others were transported by ground ambulance with likely non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two survivors have been hospitalized at Madison Memorial in stable condition; three others who suffered injuries were treated and released, according to a hospital official. Two patients were also taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the hospital said.

The cause remains under investigation, police said.

Henry's Lake is about 17 miles from West Yellowstone, Montana, which is a gateway to Yellowstone National Park.

U.S. Highway 20 closed for nearly seven hours after the crash and has since reopened, police said.

