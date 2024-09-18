Secret Service tells Trump more security, planning needed to continue golf outings

NEW YORK — Amid Florida's state investigation into the apparent assassination attempt made against Donald Trump, Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe told the former president additional planning and security procedures are needed for him to continue his golf outings.

Trump met with Rowe to discuss future protocol Monday afternoon, sources familiar with the briefing told ABC News.

Trump was encouraged by the acting director to give more or as much notice as possible for golf outings or any type of trip where he would be out exposed to the public.

With more notice, the USSS can request assets from local police to, for example, walk or search grounds before the Secret Service arrives and to station manpower at various locations, sources said.

It's not clear what changes Trump may make to his golf schedule considering Rowe's recommendation for increased security and planning.

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he signed an executive order to launch a state investigation into Sunday's apparent assassination attempt on Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club, saying "we need trust and transparency."

During a news conference, DeSantis said he has assigned the state investigation to the Office of Statewide Prosecutor under the supervision of state Attorney General Ashley Moody. The governor said the state has jurisdiction over the "most serious straightforward offense, which is attempted murder," which could carry a life sentence if the suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, is convicted.

DeSantis questioned the federal government's ability to properly investigate and prosecute the second assassination attempt in two months on Trump.

DeSantis said Americans are still waiting to learn the motive for the first attempt on the former president's life at a July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in which a Secret Service sniper killed the suspect after he fired eight rounds with an AR-15-style rifle at Trump from the roof of a nearby building, investigators said. Trump suffered a bullet wound to the ear in the Butler incident and one rallygoer was killed and two were injured.

"In my judgment, it is not in the best interest of our state or our nation to have the same federal agencies that are seeking to prosecute Donald Trump leading this investigation, especially when the most serious straightforward offense constitutes a violation of state law but not federal law," DeSantis said.

The Department of Justice declined to comment when asked by ABC News for a response to DeSantis' remarks.

Routh, a convicted felon, was arrested shortly after what FBI officials described as an "apparent assassination attempt" on Trump at the Republican presidential nominee's Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Federal prosecutors announced Monday that the 58-year-old Routh has been charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Routh was allegedly lying in wait on the periphery of the golf course for nearly 12 hours when a Secret Service agent several hundred yards ahead of Trump spotted the barrel of a rifle poking out from the tree line and opened fire on the gunman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida said Monday. Routh allegedly ran to a car and drove off, leaving behind a loaded SKS-style 7.62x39 caliber rifle with a scope and two bags, including a backpack, federal officials said.

A citizen helped catch Routh in neighboring Martin County after taking a photo of the suspect's getaway car and giving it to police, officials said.

The FBI is leading the investigation of the incident and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida is prosecuting the case against Routh.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland made his first on-camera remarks Tuesday addressing the suspected assassination attempt.

"I just want to note the FBI is continuing to investigate the apparent assassination attempt of the former president that occurred on Sunday in Florida," Garland said. "We are grateful he is safe. The entire Justice Department, particularly the FBI, U.S. Attorney's Office the Southern District of Florida, the National Security Division are all coordinating closely with our local, state law enforcement partners on the ground. We will all work together to tirelessly determine accountability in this matter. We will spare no resource in this investigation."

On Monday, Markenzy Lapointe, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, said at a news conference that the "U.S. Attorney's Office, the Department of Justice would be unable to carry forth our mission without the invaluable assistance of our federal, state and local law enforcement partners."

Acting Secret Service Director Ron Rowe Jr. said Monday that Trump was never in the line of sight of the suspected gunman and that the suspect did not get off a single shot.

Trump praised the Secret Service for protecting him during a phone call on Tuesday with ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl.

"I'm fine. The Secret Service did a good job, actually," Trump said.

Asked by Karl if he thought the Secret Service has a good handle on protecting him during a heightened threat environment in the final days of the presidential campaign, Trump said, "Yeah, I do. I think Secret Service is doing a good job, and they did a very good job the last couple of days. On that event, I thought they were excellent."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose agency oversees the Secret Service, also praised Trump's protection detail during an event hosted by Politico on Tuesday.

"They should be commended," Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas said agents from the Secret Service eliminated the threat quickly and the agency has increased the former president's protection.

"We, the United States Secret Service, has indeed enhanced the former president's security posture so that he is receiving a level of security commensurate with the fact that he's a former president and on the campaign trail," Mayorkas said.

Moody said the state investigation into the incident will be handled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Highway Patrol.

"The people of Florida deserve answers, and we will not stop until we know the truth and how we can best prevent similar attacks in Florida," Moody said.

Moody said the state agencies will "investigate what happened when something went terribly wrong, when someone was allowed to remain on the periphery of a golf course in a tree line for 12 hours and get within 500 [yards]" of Trump.

Mark Glass, commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, said his agency will "hunt for the truth."

"Florida is a law-and-order state and we will not sit idly by while anybody stonewalls information sharing amongst our law enforcement entities," Glass said without elaborating. "We know that if we want answers, we’ve got to go get them."

Routh is being held at Federal Detention Center Miami, according to the Bureau of Prisons inmate locator. He is expected to remain in custody there pending his detention hearing next Monday and likely his trial.

