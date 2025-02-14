National

Sec. of State Marco Rubio en route to Germany after plane suffers mechanical issue

By Lauren Minore, Leah Sarnoff, and Jon Haworth, ABC News
WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Marco Rubio's plane experienced a mechanical issue while en route to Munich, Germany, on Thursday, according to a State Department spokesperson.

The plane turned around returned to Joint Base Andrews before Rubio continued his travel to Germany and the Middle East on a separate aircraft, the spokesperson added.

Rubio is now safely en route to Munich on a smaller aircraft, according to the State Department.

Rubio is headed to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference and to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, according to the State Department.

He will then travel to Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to meet with senior officials, according to the agency.

"Secretary Rubio's engagements with senior officials will promote U.S. interests in advancing regional cooperation, stability, and peace," the State Department said of the trip, adding that the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal will be a priority.

