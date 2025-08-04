As search for prime suspect goes on, 2 more people charged in Tennessee quadruple killing

(DYER COUNTY, Tenn.) -- As the search continued on Monday for a 28-year-old man suspected in the homicides of four people in Tennessee, two additional individuals have been arrested on charges linked to the killings, authorities said.

Dyer County, Tennessee, District Attorney Danny Goodman said Dearrah Sanders and Brandon Powell were the latest suspects arrested in connection with the quadruple killing that included three victims from the same family. Goodman made the announcement at the arraignment on Monday of Tanaka Brown, who is charged with being an accessory to the killings after the fact and tampering with evidence.

Sanders is also charged with being an accessory after the fact, while Powell is charged with possession of schedule six drugs and criminal conspiracy, Goodman said. Also arrested in the homicide case was Giovante Thomas, who has been charged with being an accessory after the fact, authorities said.

The primary suspect, Austin Robert Drummond, is considered armed and dangerous following the killings of 38-year-old Cortney Rose, Rose's children, 20-year-old Adrianna Williams and 15-year-old Braydon Williams, and Adrianna Williams' boyfriend, 21-year-old James "Michael" Wilson, according to authorities and family. The victims were killed on Tuesday and found along a road in Lake County, in northwest Tennessee, authorities said.

The same day, Wilson and Williams' baby was left in a car seat in a "random individual’s front yard" in nearby Dyer County, according to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.

A motive for the killings remains under investigation.

Drummond is wanted on four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping, four counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

A $17,500 reward has been offered for information leading to Drummond's arrest.

Investigators believe Drummond is still in the Lake County area. Drummond's white 2016 Audi was found last week in Jackson, Tennessee, where Drummond has ties, according to officials. A white 1988 Ford pickup truck linked to Drummond was found in Dyer County, Tennessee.

