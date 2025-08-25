Search for missing 7-month-old continues after parents arrested for murder: Sheriff

(SAN BERNADINO COUNTY, CA) -- Officials in California continue to search for the remains of Emmanuel Haro, the 7-month-old child who has been missing for nearly two weeks, after his parents were charged for his murder, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.

Emmanuel Haro was reported missing on Aug. 14 at approximately 7:47 p.m. local time after his mother "reported being attacked outside a retail store on Yucaipa Boulevard," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Aug. 15.

During the investigation into Emmanuel's disappearance, officials said they could not "rule out foul play," as his mother's statement contained inconsistencies.

The parents, 32-year-old Jake Mitchell Haro and 41-year-old Rebecca Renee Haro, were arrested at their residence in Cabazon, for the murder of Emmanuel, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said on Friday. The two have been charged with felony murder with malice.

"Based on the evidence, investigators determined a kidnapping in Yucaipa did not occur," the sheriff's department said in a statement on Friday.

While the arrests "mark a significant development" in the case, officials said "our focus remains on finding Emmanuel."

"It is believed Emmanuel is deceased and the search to recover his remains is ongoing," the sheriff's department said.

On Sunday, officials conducted another search for the 7-month-old "along the westbound shoulder of the 60 Freeway, near Gilman Springs Road, in Moreno Valley," with the father of the child and cadaver dogs accompanying detectives. That search concluded after "Emmanuel was not located," authorities said.

"The circumstances surrounding this investigation are tragic and we will continue to search for Emmanuel. I trust our justice system will hold the parents accountable," San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in a statement on Friday.

Back when Emmanuel was originally reported missing, his mother told officials that "while she stood outside her vehicle, changing the child's diaper, she was physically assaulted by an unknown male and rendered unconscious," authorities said.

When she woke up, the child was gone, the mother said at the time, according to officials.

Once on the scene, scent-tracking dogs were deployed, but the 7-month-old "was not located," officials said.

The sheriff's department interviewed "multiple individuals" regarding the disappearance, including the child's parents.

Since then, officials noted that have conducted "extensive" searches in the areas of Yucaipa and Cabazon and have also served "several search warrants at the Haro home." Authorities also previously said they were reviewing a "large amount of surveillance video" from the areas of interest.

In an interview with Los Angeles ABC station KABC prior to her arrest, Rebecca Haro described her son as a "happy boy" and begged whoever has her son to "give him back to me."

"Please don't hurt my son," she told KABC on Aug. 16.

The father, Jake Haro, previously pleaded guilty to willful cruelty to a child following a 2018 arrest, KABC reported.

"Whoever took our son, please bring him back," Jake Haro told KABC on Aug. 16.

Rebecca Haro is currently held at the Robert Presley Detention Center, while Jake Haro is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, according to jail records. Both are currently held without bail, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said anyone who may have information relating to the case should contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904.

Jake Haro's attorney did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment. It is unclear whether Rebecca Haro has an attorney who can speak on her behalf. The next court appearance for the parents is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 a.m., according to jail records.

