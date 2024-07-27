Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili to headline UFC 306 in title fight at the Sphere in Las Vegas

The Sphere in Las Vegas now officially has a title fight set for this fall.

UFC CEO Dana White announced the full fight card for UFC 306 in September, which will be headlined with a bantamweight title bout between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. The event will mark the first fight to be held at the new venue just off the Las Vegas Strip.

O'Malley first claimed the bantamweight title belt with a TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling last fall. He successfully defended that title with a unanimous decision win over Marlon Vera in March, too. The 29-year-old will enter his fight against Dvalishvili with an 18-1 record with 12 KOs. He's won six straight fights dating back to 2021, too, with the exception of a no contest finish against Pedro Munhoz.

Dvalishvili, on the other hand, has been trending toward a title fight for quite some time. He's on an incredible 10-fight win streak dating back to 2018, and he last beat Henry Cejudo via unanimous decision at UFC 298 earlier this year. The 33-year-old holds a 17-4 record with three KOs in his career.

UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko will square off in the co-main event.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.